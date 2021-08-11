Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.