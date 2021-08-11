Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

