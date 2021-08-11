SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

SAIL stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $64.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

