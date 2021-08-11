SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0-104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.98 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

