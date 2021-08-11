SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $47.20. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 15,487 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

