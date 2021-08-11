Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Oatly Group accounts for 0.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,799,000.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 1.66 on Wednesday, hitting 17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 22.45. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 17.04 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.