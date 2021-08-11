SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,379,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,032. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.