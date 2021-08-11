SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.
Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,379,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,032. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.26.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
