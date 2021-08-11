Sara Bay Financial Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.89. 135,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

