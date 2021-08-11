Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

