Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

