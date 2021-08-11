Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,993,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

