Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

