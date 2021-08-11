Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 362.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.