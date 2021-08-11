Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 157.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

