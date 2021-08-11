SB Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.