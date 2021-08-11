Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $28.42

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $27.55. Schlumberger shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 63,861 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

