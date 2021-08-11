Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $28.42

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $27.55. Schlumberger shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 63,861 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

