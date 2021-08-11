Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 156,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.