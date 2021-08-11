Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 15,672 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1,115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

