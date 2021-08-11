Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

