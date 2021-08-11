Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.33.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.