Schroder Investment Management Group Has $785,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Baker Hughes by 466.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

