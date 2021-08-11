Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NMI were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

