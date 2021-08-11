Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 852 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

