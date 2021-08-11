Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $988,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.43. 10,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,419. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.86.

