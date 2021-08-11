Schwab Charitable Fund Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $409.47. 11,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

