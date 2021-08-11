Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 23,850 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

VMC stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.53. 15,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

