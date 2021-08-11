Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

