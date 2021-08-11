Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

