Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of SGMS opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

