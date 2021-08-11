Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.04, but opened at $69.11. Scientific Games shares last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 3,769 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.