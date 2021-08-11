Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.55 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

