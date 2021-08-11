Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.
NYSE TSN opened at $79.55 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.