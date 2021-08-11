Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.