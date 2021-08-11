Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

FDHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. 25,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,460. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.