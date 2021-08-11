Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

