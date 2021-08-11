Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $220.90. 1,376,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

