Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.32

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

