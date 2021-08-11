Serum Price Reaches $5.10 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00010924 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $255.12 million and approximately $179.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00888896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00112683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.