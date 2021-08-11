Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Saturday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Severfield stock opened at GBX 80.02 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.43.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

