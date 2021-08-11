Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.