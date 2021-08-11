ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

