ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at SVB Leerink

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.57.

SWAV opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

