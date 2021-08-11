Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 5.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $109,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $1,522.18. 16,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,925. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.