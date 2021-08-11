Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 693.80 ($9.06) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.45.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.