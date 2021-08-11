ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given “Hold” Rating at William Blair

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 412.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.