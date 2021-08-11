Showcase (SHO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246,139.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $532,999.76 and approximately $246,139.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00158218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,714.85 or 1.00171460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00830960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,616,847 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.