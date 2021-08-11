SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 5.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 11,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $164,598.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

