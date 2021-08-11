Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY opened at $81.77 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.