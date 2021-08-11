Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 17,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.