Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,952. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

